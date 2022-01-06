BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 24,570 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. That’s fewer cases than on Wednesday, when there were a single-day record 27,612 cases reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 22.43%, which is the highest rate since April 2020.
There were 43 additional deaths reported Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,159,950. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,051.
There were 114,017 total new tests reported.
There are 2,524 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 416 patients currently in intensive care.