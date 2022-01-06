BOSTON (CBS) – The first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be remembered in several events in Washington, DC and across the country Thursday.
In Massachusetts, a series of vigils have been scheduled throughout the day.
They begin in Lynn and then continue in Worcester, Eastham, Falmouth, Sandwich, Concord, Weston, Sudbury, Fall River, Andover, Nahant, Newton, Stow, Franklin, Framingham, Watertown, Quincy, Milton and at the State House in Boston.
For times and specific locations, click here.