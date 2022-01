Antonio Brown Shares His Side, Says Buccaneers Forced Him To Play InjuredAntonio Brown says he didn't quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the middle of a game, but rather he was cut after refusing to play through an ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks this season.

Spurs Hold Off Celtics 99-97 In Popovich's 2,000thGregg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 NBA games with the same team, and Dejounte Murray scored 22 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs past the Boston Celtics 99-97 on Wednesday night.

Hurley's Picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Really Need To Win The Super Bowl This YearIt's now or never -- quite literally -- for Aaron Rodgers to win a Super Bowl with the Packers. If he can't do it now, his entire tenure will be a massive disappointment. That, plus Week 18 picks.

Nelson Agholor Returns To Practice As Patriots Move Indoors Wednesday; Kyle Dugger Sits Out With Hand InjuryThe Patriots moved inside on Wednesday, as they prepare for what will be a warm trip to Miami in Week 18.

Celtics Place Payton Pritchard In NBA's Health And Safety ProtocolJust when it looked like the Celtics would actually have the whole team for at least one game, COVID-19 rears its ugly head.