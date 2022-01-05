Brian Kelly Addresses Sudden Southern Accent: 'I'm From Boston, We Don't Have Strong Accents'On Tuesday night, while he watched his Tigers play in their bowl game, Brian Kelly addressed the matter of his accent in a typically Masshole way.

The Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers MVP Debate Is Getting Spicy ... And A Little StupidThe MVP race has crystallized in a way that really reveals two true candidates for the award: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Patriots Use Practice-Squad Protections On Four Players, Including Kristian WilkersonAfter a breakout game for the Patriots in Week 17, other NFL teams may have wanted to pry wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from New England's practice squad. But Bill Belichick put the kibosh on that on Tuesday.

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre FashionPlayers never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal.

Pastrnak Scores Tiebreaker In 3rd, Bruins Beat Devils 5-3David Pastrnak scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night.