LINCOLN (CBS) – An African wild cat known as a Serval was found Tuesday roaming in a Lincoln neighborhood.
A team from MSPCA-Angell responded to calls for a loose cat, and discovered it was actually a Serval. It is illegal to own Servals in Massachusetts, except for zoos with a permit.
The cat, which the MSPCA named Bruno, was found to have two breaks in his right hind leg. It is possible the leg may need to be amputated.
Bruno had no ID tags and no microchip, which the MSPCA said makes it “near impossible” to find his owner.
Once Bruno is treated for his injuries, he will be placed with a zoo or sanctuary.