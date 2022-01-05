HANCOCK (CBS) – State police are investigating after a snowmaker died at Jiminy Peak after an accident with a snow groomer Tuesday morning.
Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough, was stopped on the mountain working on her snowmobile when the operator of a snow groomer backed into the snowmobile. Francoeur was injured in the collision and was pronounced dead by paramedics at about 11:20 a.m.
Police are investigating the incident and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
This is the second fatality to occur at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort. In 2009, Anne Steele died after a slip and fall on ice while working in a hospitality role at the business.