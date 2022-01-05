BOSTON (CBS) — Just when it looked like the Celtics would actually have the whole team for at least one game, COVID-19 rears its ugly head. Point guard Payton Pritchard has been placed in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocol and ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs in Boston.
Pritchard had seen an uptick in playing time over the last two-and-a-half weeks as Boston dealt with a slew of COVID-19 cases on the roster. He was making the most out of those minutes too, averaging 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists over his last eight games, including a pair of starts. He was finally working his way into Ime Udoka's rotation after playing sparingly for a six-week stretch.
But now he's in protocol and will have to miss at least the next five days.
At least Boston's COVID issues are lightening elsewhere on the roster. Star forward Jayson Tatum is slated to make his return Wednesday night after a stint in protocol, and Boston has announced that swingman Aaron Nesmith is also available against the Spurs after clearing protocol on Wednesday.
The Celtics are currently 18-19 on the season, but start a five-game stretch against sub-.500 teams on Wednesday.