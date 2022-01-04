BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender.

Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from offseason hip surgery.

“He looks good. I’ve watched him for years so I’m stating the obvious. He’s an excellent goaltender, technically sound. Not a lot of wasted movements for Tuukka,” said Cassidy, noting that such has been Rask’s calling card since before he even made it to the NHL.

“He certainly looks the part out there right now,” added Cassidy. “He’s coming along very well. You’re never sure with surgery with how it’ll go, complications, etc. He got through it and put the work in. I’ve seen him in the gym every morning at his scheduled time so, clearly, he’s taking it seriously and wants to rehab as quickly as possible. So credit him 100 percent for his work ethic through this whole thing. He looks good on the ice and time will tell how that translates.”

As for the plan for Tuukka, he will continued to practice with the team for the rest of the week. He will not travel to Tampa or Washington for the B’s upcoming road trip, but a trip to Providence for a final tune-up could potentially come this weekend.

Rask still needs to be cleared for live action, which Cassidy called the next hurdle for the goaltender. But the reunion is coming, and should be official in the coming days.