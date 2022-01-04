BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 16,621 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The state also reported 94 deaths from data on Saturday through Monday.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 21.62%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,107,768. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,954.
There were 73,343 total new tests reported.
There are 2,732 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, the most since mid-January last year.
There are also 441 patients currently in intensive care.