BOSTON (CBS) – Jim Corsi, a Newton native who made it all the way to the Major Leagues, won a World Series and pitched for the Boston Red Sox, has died from cancer. He was 60 years old.

According to his close friend, WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, Corsi “passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side.”

“Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. We love you,” Burton posted on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Corsi pitched for 10 seasons in the Major Leagues. He won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He spent three seasons pitching for the Red Sox from 1997-to-1999.

“I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer,” Corsi told Burton in an emotional interview recorded in November that aired Sunday. “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.”

“I should have done it,” he said fighting back tears. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.”

“That’s my message. Don’t wait,” Corsi said. “You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

The family held a special wedding for his oldest daughter, Julianne, a few months ago. Jim was able to walk her down the aisle.

“It was the most important thing that he could have done,” she told WBZ. “It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing.”

