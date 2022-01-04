CBSN BostonWatch Now
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are searching for three men who broke into an Attleboro home while the residents hid in a bedroom and watched on their home surveillance system.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a homeowner on Peck Street called 911 to report that the suspects had broken into their basement. One of the men appeared to be carrying a handgun.

Both people who were home at the time locked themselves in a bedroom. While in the bedroom, they watched the incident play out on a live feed from their security camera.

One of three men who broke into a home in Attleboro. (Image Credit: Attleboro Police)

Just seconds after entering the basement, the men ran off. Attleboro Police believe the suspects realized someone was home.

No one was hurt, and the residents never had a confrontation with the suspects.

Attleboro Police and Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspects but could not find them.

One of the suspects is described as a dark-skinned man with a slender build. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, bright ski mask, and was holding what appears to be a gun.

An Attleboro home invasion suspect. (Image Credit: Attleboro Police)

The second suspect was a light-skinned man with a slender build who was wearing a dark jacket, black face mask, and pants with a camouflage pattern that had three stripes down the side.

Police said the third person was a heavy set dark-skinned man with a dark sweatshirt, dark mask, and white backpack.

All three men were wearing white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro Police.

