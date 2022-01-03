BOSTON (CBS) — The first Week 18 in NFL history is set, and the New England Patriots will close out the regular season with an afternoon game against the Dolphins in Miami.
The NFL announced Sunday that the Patriots and the Dolphins will be part of the late afternoon slate in Week 18, kicking off at 4:25pm in South Florida. The NFL left things open in Week 18 with its flex scheduling, announcing game times on Sunday after the majority of Week 17 was in the books.
Here’s the full schedule for Week 18, with a pair of big games scheduled for Saturday:
Saturday, January 8
Kansas City at Denver 4:30p
Dallas at Philadelphia 8:15p
Sunday, January 9
Pittsburgh at Baltimore 1p
Cincinnati at Cleveland 1p
Green Bay at Detroit 1p
Tennessee at Houston 1p
Indianapolis at Jacksonville 1p
Chicago at Minnesota 1p
Washington at New York Giants 1p
New England at Miami 4:25p
Seattle at Arizona 4:25p
New Orleans at Atlanta 4:25p
New York Jets at Buffalo 4:25p
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams 4:25p
Carolina at Tampa Bay 4:25p
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas 8:20p
The Patriots clinched a playoff spot on Sunday with a 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Dolphins loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots are currently sitting as an AFC Wild Card team as the five-seed, but could claim the AFC East with a win over Miami and a Buffalo loss to the New York Jets.
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25pm, and after the game tune in to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!