By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts gas prices didn’t move over the holidays, according to AAA, meaning local drivers are still paying about a dime more than the national average.

The average cost per gallon in the state is $3.38 compared to $3.28 nationally, AAA’s survey found.

“Prices have been trending downward, which is good news for motorists,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Factors such as the continuing impact of COVID and the willingness of OPEC nations to increase oil production will play a role in what prices we see at the pumps throughout the first quarter of the year.”

The price per gallon in the state is three cents lower than it was a month ago, but $1.17 higher than this time last year.

