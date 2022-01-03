Belichick, Patriots Teammates Praise Mac Jones After Team Clinches Playoff SpotWhile Mac Jones would generally opt to be critical of himself rather than sing his own praises, his head coach and teammates were effusive after Sunday's win.

Jaylen Brown Joins Prestigious Group In Celtics History With 50-Point Game In Comeback Win Over MagicJaylen Brown dropped a career-high 50 points on the Magic on Sunday night, joining some elite company in Celtics history.

Peter King Speculates That Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Would Be On Monday Night Of Wild Card WeekendThis year's postseason will feature a Monday night game to conclude "Super Wild Card Weekend." Might the Patriots be so fortunate -- or unfortunate -- to partake?

Bill Belichick Explains Patriots' Philosophy On Signing Undrafted Free AgentsThe Patriots have long been a team that relies on undrafted free agents. While Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl-winning interception was the crowning achievement of that reality, Sunday was a rather perfect picture of how Bill Belichick builds his roster.

Former Red Sox Pitcher Jim Corsi Shares Emotional Story Of His Battle With Terminal CancerIn a very emotional interview, former Red Sox pitcher and Newton native Jim Corsi told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton he is dying of cancer and does not have long to live.