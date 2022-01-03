WEATHER ALERT:Cape Cod, Islands Could See Up To 5+ Inches Of Snow Monday Evening
By CBSBoston.com Staff
DUXBURY (CBS) – A Scituate man was arrested late Sunday night when police say he ran away after causing a 4-car crash that seriously injured another driver in Duxbury.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Route 3 North.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash was caused by 28-year-old Richard Nohelty.

Nohelty was driving north on Route 3 when he hit the guardrail on the left side of the road. Three other cars were then involved in chain reaction crashes when drivers swerved to avoid Nohelty’s car.

A 59-year-old Plymouth man was rushed to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Nohelty ran off following the crash. He was arrested a short time later in Scituate and taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

He is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

A 26-year-old Waltham man and a 24-year-old Weymouth man were also hurt in the crash. They were both taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

