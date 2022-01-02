Bruins Beat Red Wings 5-1 For Second Win Of WeekendErik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday.

Tom Brady Calls For Empathy For Antonio Brown After Shirtless Receiver Quits Mid-Game, Gets Kicked Off BuccaneersIn the midst of a surprisingly difficult game against the Jets, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown checked himself out of action ... in a rather unique way.

Patriots Clinch Playoff Spot, Reaching Postseason For 18th Time Under Bill BelichickAfter a one-year absence, the New England Patriots are back in the postseason.

POLL: Will The Patriots Beat The Dolphins In Miami Next Week?New England closes out the season next week in Miami, where they have a history of struggles. Will they close out the regular season with a win next week?

Mac Jones, Patriots Drop 50 Points In Blowout Win Over JaguarsComing off two straight losses, the New England Patriots were in desperate need of a good day. Fortunately for them, the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars came to town on Sunday and obliged them.