FOXBORO CBS) — Coming off two straight losses, the New England Patriots were in desperate need of a good day. Fortunately for them, the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars came to town on Sunday and obliged them.

The Patriots scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, en route to a 50-10 victory over Jacksonville.

Mac Jones completed 22 of his 30 passes for 227 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He exited the game early in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots leading 44-3.

Myles Bryant, J.C. Jackson and Kyle Dugger all had interceptions against Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Lawrence completed 17 of his 27 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and the three picks.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, while wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson caught the first two touchdowns of his NFL career. Kendrick Bourne (five receptions, 76 yards) and Jakobi Meyers (eight receptions, 73 yards, TD) led the Patriots in receiving yards.

The game began with the Patriots forcing a Jacksonville three-and-out, thanks in part to a Dont’a Hightower sack on second down.

The Patriots then drove 70 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, the first of five consecutive touchdown drives for the New England offense. The Patriots led 34-3 when Jake Bailey kicked his first punt of the day with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots, now 10-6, head to Miami next weekend to finish the regular season.