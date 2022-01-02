AFC Playoff Picture: Best Clinching Scenarios For Patriots On SundayThe Patriots have several scenarios to clinch a playoff berth as Week 17 gets underway.

Patriots-Jaguars Predictions: A Get-Right Week For Pats?The Patriots are looking to shake off two straight painful losses. Fortunately for them, they've got the right opponent coming to town to help them with that problem.

Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon King Clear COVID-19 ProtocolsThree New England Patriots linebackers have cleared COVID-19 protocols for Sunday’s home finale at Gillette Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Charlie Coyle Gets Game-Winning Goal In OT As Bruins Come Back To Beat Sabres, 4-3Charlie Coyle scored in sudden death overtime as the Bruins fought back to beat the Sabres at the Garden in their first game in 16 days.

Adrian Phillips, New England Patriots Reportedly Agree On Contract ExtensionThe New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips.