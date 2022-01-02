BOSTON (AP) — Some city of Boston employees will temporarily shift to remote work as part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the mayor says.
Mayor Michelle Wu said city workers who are able to to perform all of their essential work from home will be asked to do so from Jan. 4 to Jan. 18.
Other workers may be asked to work from home and rotate in to city buildings based on a schedule that limits the number of employees in the workplace.
“Our priority is to keep open the schools and City services on which our residents depend,” Wu said in a Saturday email to city employees. “City Hall will remain open and operate its regular hours; and we do not anticipate any reduction in City services or changes to service schedules.”
The move comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking across Massachusetts.
“By removing others from the workplace, we will be providing more space for employees who remain in City workplaces, which will increase their ability to stay safe,” Wu said.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)