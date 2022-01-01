WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Windham Police are searching for six masked men who broke into a Nault’s Powersports store and stole five dirt bikes early New Year’s morning. The bikes are said to be worth over $50,000 in total.

Police responded to the store at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after an alarm went off. Officers later reported a broke window at the front of the store, along with damage to several doors and other windows.

Surveillance video from the store shows five men wearing masks and hoods approaching the front of the building with two rocks. All of the men then smashed the windows with the rocks. Around five minutes later, five dirt bikes were taken out of the store.

Police also looked a security video from inside the store. From that footage, one of the men was seen using bolt cutters to cut cables that kept the dirt bikes together.

Five helmets were also taken from the second floor of the store along with several other bikes.

Police said the men appeared to be in their late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windham Police.