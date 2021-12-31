Brad Marchand Reveals His 'Perfect' New Year's ResolutionUnsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line.

Patriots-Jaguars Predictions: A Get-Right Week For Pats?The Patriots are looking to shake off two straight painful losses. Fortunately for them, they've got the right opponent coming to town to help them with that problem.

Jaguars Have 27 Players On COVID List Ahead Of Game Vs. PatriotsWith just three days before their game in Foxboro, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a major COVID problem.

Richard Seymour Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame; Vince Wilfork Doesn't Make The CutRichard Seymour is moving on to the final list of candidates for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Patriots' Brandon Bolden Reveals He Had Cancer In 2018Brandon Bolden recently looked in the mirror and realized that he recognized the face -- the whole face -- staring back at him. That moment prompted Bolden to reflect upon his bout with cancer in 2018, a diagnosis he had kept private until Thursday morning.