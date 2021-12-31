Robert Williams' Triple-Double Helps Power Celtics Over Suns On New Year's EveJaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 on Friday.

Josh Richardson Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Celtics After Strong First Half Vs. SunsJosh Richardson was interviewed on the Celtics' broadcast by Abby Chin at the end of the second quarter, and the first-year Celtics guard/forward gave a brutally honest assessment of this year's team.

Tom Brady Opens Up About DeflateGate: 'I Don't Need To Defend Myself'The most recent episode, which focuses on the 2016 season, may have been his best offering yet.

Bill Belichick Still Isn't Sharing His New Year's ResolutionsOn Friday, the same reporter from Sunday joined Bill Belichick's press conference (via Zoom) to ask if the coach had any updates to share with the people regarding his New Year's resolutions.

Brad Marchand Reveals His 'Perfect' New Year's ResolutionUnsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line.