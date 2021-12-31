NEWTON (CBS) – An Indiana man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend was arrested in Massachusetts this week.
Alexander Ortiz, 36, is accused of stabbing and killing 37-year-old Andrea Aguire back on December 21 in her home in Anderson, Indiana. Her two toddlers were in the house at the time, but were not hurt.
Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals found Ortiz around 7 a.m. Wednesday parked at a rest stop off of I-95 south in Newton and captured him. Investigators said he was in Aguire’s 2007 Acura.
Ortiz was arraigned as a fugitive from justice and will be sent to Indiana to face murder charges.