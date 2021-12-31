CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) – Several new laws will take effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022, including a new abortion restriction in New Hampshire.
Abortion will be prohibited after 24 weeks of gestation, with exceptions for the mother’s life or physical health.
Democrats have already drafted legislation seeking to repeal the new restriction. Some also want to include the right to make reproductive medical decisions a constitutional right.
The new law in New Hampshire comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could severely erode abortion rights that have stood for half a century.
Republican lawmakers across the country are ready to further restrict or ban abortions outright while Democrats are seeking to ensure access to abortion in their state laws.
