BOSTON (CBS) — Richard Seymour is moving on to the final list of candidates for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
The defensive lineman — who was drafted sixth overall by the Patriots in 2001 and spent eight of his 12 NFL seasons in New England — was named as one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Thursday.
Seymour and former teammate Vince Wilfork were named as two of the 26 semifinalists for the honor in late November, but Wilfork didn’t move along to the final 15 with Seymour.
DE @BigSey93 has been selected as a Finalist for the HOF Class of 2022.#PFHOF22 | @Patriots | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/TgA3Ys0PpE
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021
Seymour won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, earning three All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections, and a spot on the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s Team.
The complete list of 13 finalists is below.
DE Jared Allen
OT Willie Anderson
DB Ronde Barber
OT Tony Boselli
DB LeRoy Butler
WR/KR/PR Devin Hester
WR Torry Holt
WR Andre Johnson
LB Sam Mills
DE Richard Seymour
LB Zach Thomas
LB/DE DeMarcus Ware
WR Reggie Wayne
LB Patrick Willis
DT/DE Bryant Young
Voters will debate and decide on their selections for the class of 2022 during Super Bowl week, and the final selections for enshrinement will be announced on Feb. 10.