BELLINGHAM (CBS) – A Bellingham baby is the third generation born on Christmas Day.

“Just looking at him makes everything go away,” mom Eun Ji Jang said.

Time stands still for a couple in Bellingham – blissful and bursting with pride for their beautiful boy, just born.

“This little boy’s name is Noel. We chose it for his Christmas birthday,” father Kyung Oh explained.

Noel was not only a perfect Christmas gift for his parents, but the best birthday gift for mom. She was born on Christmas, as was her dad – Noel’s grandfather. Three generations born on the same day.

“They induced me on the 24th and he came out on the 25th. He became another Christmas baby in the family,” said Eun Ji Jang.

As if the coincidence weren’t special enough… in a way, Noel feels heaven sent. Perhaps his grandfather met him even before mom and dad.

“Actually, my dad passed away a couple of years ago from cancer. Every time my birthday comes, I think of my dad. Now I have another special person to remember. I’m sure he’s happy and looking down,” she said.

Eun Ji and Kyung are both physicians at local hospitals. After working through the pandemic, welcoming their healthy son is pure joy.

“It’s been tough for everyone in the community and worldwide. At least for us we have a little present from God, that we can celebrate with our baby,” the father said happily.

And a lifetime of sweet celebrations to come.