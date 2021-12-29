BOSTON (CBS) — The number of Jaguars players being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list keeps growing. Jacksonville placed three more players on the list on Wednesday leading up to a Week 17 clash with the Patriots, including starting left tackle Cam Robinson.
That could be terrible news for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has been sacked 29 times in his first 15 NFL games. Now he may have to face the New England pass rush his starting left tackle.
The Patriots haven't sacked an opposing quarterback in the last two weeks, and Matthew Judon (12.5 sacks on the season) is currently on the reserve list himself, but the New England defense would really be able to get after Lawrence if Robinson is sidelined for Sunday's game.
Robinson has started 14 games and played 94 percent of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps this season. In addition to him, receiver Jaydon Mickens linebacker Dylan Moses were placed on the reserve list. Mickens has only two catches on the season, but has returned eight kickoffs and six punts for the Jags this season. He spent the first five games of the season returning kicks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released in mid-October.
With three more players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Jacksonville now has 25 members of the team on the list, including a pair of practice squad players. The NFL amended its guidelines this week, which now allow players to return after five days of isolation (down from 10) if they are not showing symptoms.
