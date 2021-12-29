CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – An elderly woman died in a fire at a home in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney said they got a 911 call just before 7:30 a.m. from someone walking down the street who saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the triple-decker house on Webster Avenue.

Mahoney said the fire burnt away part of the rear staircase and the porches partially collapsed. He said an elderly woman was found dead inside. Her name has not been released.

A man who grew up in the house told reporters it was his grandmother who died and that she lived on the second floor.

“It’s just a very tragic situation,” the chief told reporters. “It’s upsetting to see loss of life.”

No one else was hurt. It’s not clear yet where or how the fire started.

Four people were forced out of the home and are now looking for another place to stay.

Mahoney said no one will be living there “for quite some time.”

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.