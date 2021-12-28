BOSTON (CBS) – Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members are now training to help 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance companies with non-clinical responsibilities to help ease the burden on health care workers during this latest COVID-19 surge.
The Guard will assist with non-emergency transportation to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services.
The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most.
Here’s a list of the hospitals getting help:
Addison Gilbert Hospital
Baystate Franklin Medical Center
Baystate Medical Center
Baystate Noble Hospital
Baystate Wing Hospital
Berkshire Medical Center
Beverly Hospital
BID Milton
BID Needham
BID Plymouth
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston Medical Center
Brigham Womens Faulkner
Brigham Women’s Hospital
Cambridge HA Cambridge
Cambridge HA Everett
Carney Hospital
Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Emerson Hospital
Fairview Hospital
Good Samaritan Medical Center
Harrington Hospital
Heywood Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
Holy Family Merrimack
Holyoke Medical Center
Lahey Hosp Burlington
Lawrence General Hospital
Lowell General Hospital
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
Massachusetts General Hospital
MetroWest Framingham
Milford Regional Medical Center
Morton Hospital
Mount Auburn
Nantucket Cottage Hospital
Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Newton Wellesley Hospital
North Shore Medical Center
Saint Vincents
Signature Brockton Hospital
South Shore Hospital
Southcoast Hospital-Charlton
Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes
Southcoast Hospital-Tobey
St Annes Hospital
St Elizabeth’s Medical Center
Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Tufts Medical Center
UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp
UMass Memorial Memorial
UMass Memorial University
UMass MemorialHA Clinton
UMass MemorialHA Leominster
The Guard members are approved to support hospital operations for three months. Baker said he’s prepared to add an additional 200 members if necessary.