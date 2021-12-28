CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS)

BOSTON (CBS) – Up to 500 Massachusetts National Guard members are now training to help 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance companies with non-clinical responsibilities to help ease the burden on health care workers during this latest COVID-19 surge.

The Guard will assist with non-emergency transportation to and from hospitals, help move patients within the hospital, and bring patients to test rooms. They will also observe patients who may be a risk to themselves, act as security support, and help with food services.

The hope is the extra hands will free up doctors and nurses for patients who need them most.

Here’s a list of the hospitals getting help:

Addison Gilbert Hospital

Baystate Franklin Medical Center

Baystate Medical Center

Baystate Noble Hospital

Baystate Wing Hospital

Berkshire Medical Center

Beverly Hospital

BID Milton

BID Needham

BID Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Boston Children’s Hospital

Boston Medical Center

Brigham Womens Faulkner

Brigham Women’s Hospital

Cambridge HA Cambridge

Cambridge HA Everett

Carney Hospital

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Emerson Hospital

Fairview Hospital

Good Samaritan Medical Center

Harrington Hospital

Heywood Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

Holy Family Merrimack

Holyoke Medical Center

Lahey Hosp Burlington

Lawrence General Hospital

Lowell General Hospital

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

MetroWest Framingham

Milford Regional Medical Center

Morton Hospital

Mount Auburn

Nantucket Cottage Hospital

Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Newton Wellesley Hospital

North Shore Medical Center

Saint Vincents

Signature Brockton Hospital

South Shore Hospital

Southcoast Hospital-Charlton

Southcoast Hospital-St. Lukes

Southcoast Hospital-Tobey

St Annes Hospital

St Elizabeth’s Medical Center

Sturdy Memorial Hospital

Tufts Medical Center

UMass Memorial Marlborough Hosp

UMass Memorial Memorial

UMass Memorial University

UMass MemorialHA Clinton

UMass MemorialHA Leominster

The Guard members are approved to support hospital operations for three months. Baker said he’s prepared to add an additional 200 members if necessary.

