BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton police officer has been cleared after an investigation into a video on social media showed his knee on the back of a 16-year-old while he was arresting the teen.
The video released last month showed the officer with his knee on the back of Djason Rodrigues as he handcuffed him after the teen allegedly assaulted another student. Rodrigues told WBZ-TV he was upset about what happened and ended up with a cut on his face from the incident.
Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas released a statement Tuesday saying: “Last week, I was notified by the Brockton Police Department that Internal Affairs completed an investigation into a School Police Officer’s actions during an arrest made outside of Brockton High School on Wednesday, November 17. Investigators concluded that the officer acted in accordance with existing laws and department protocols.”
Thomas also said “the terms of the officer’s return to duty are still being determined.”
The arrest occurred during a school lunch break when police said the officer stepped in to detain Rodrigues, who has been charged with assault and battery.