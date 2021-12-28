Mac Jones Appreciates David Andrews, Patriots Offensive Line Having His BackWhile no one really understands the taunting call that David Andrews received on Sunday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones certainly values having a center who is willing to stick up for him.

Short-Handed T-Wolves Beat Short-Handed Celtics 108-103Jayson Tatum missed his first game this year after he was added to the league’s health and safety protocols list on Monday.

Patriots Place Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley On Reserve/COVID ListAfter a tough loss to the Bills on Sunday, things aren't getting much better for the Patriots on Monday.

Jaguars Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Leading Up To Week 17 Vs. PatriotsThe Jaguars have been a mess all season, and got a lot messier Monday when they placed 10 players on the Reserve/COVID list.

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won't Get One Final Olympic ExperiencePatrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.