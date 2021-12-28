DORCHESTER (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for the driver who crashed into a nail salon in Dorchester and then took off.
It happened around 9 p.m. Monday at Happy Nails on Washington Street.
A police spokesperson told WBZ-TV a black Mercedes hit a vehicle and tried to take off, but slammed into the front of the shop. A witness started recording the scene on a phone as the driver backed up out of the building and sped away.
Debris was scattered throughout the inside of the salon and all over the sidewalk. Officers blocked off the area with police tape.
A look inside Happy Nails in #Dorchester after a car slammed into the salon and then took off. Boston Police still searching for the driver. @wbz pic.twitter.com/eUulEcBkok
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) December 28, 2021
It’s not clear yet what led up to the crash. Police said no one was hurt inside the salon.