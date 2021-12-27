BOSTON (CBS) — Two women and one man were shot during the middle of the day near a Dorchester home on Monday. It happened on Schuyler Street before 2:30 p.m.
The man died from his injuries, according to Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller. The two women were taken to local hospitals.
Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins says it “appears to possibly be a domestic incident,” but did not confirm that it was.
There was a large police presence in the area after the shooting because police said there was initially a report of barricaded suspect.
“It is just really sad. This is a holiday season where we should be celebrating family and community and one another,” said Tito Jackson, who lives on the street where the shooting took place. “It makes you angry that this is happening.”
Miller said there was no threat to the neighborhood.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.