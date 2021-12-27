Patriots Place Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley On Reserve/COVID ListAfter a tough loss to the Bills on Sunday, things aren't getting much better for the Patriots on Monday.

Jaguars Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak Leading Up To Week 17 Vs. PatriotsThe Jaguars have been a mess all season, and got a lot messier Monday when they placed 10 players on the Reserve/COVID list.

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won't Get One Final Olympic ExperiencePatrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Patriots Still In A Really Good Spot When It Comes To Clinching A Playoff BerthIt has not been pretty for the Patriots over the last two weeks. But they just need to win over the final two weeks of the regular season to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Celtics Place Jayson Tatum In Health And Safety Protocol Ahead Of Monday Night's Game Vs. TimberwolvesJust when it seems like the Celtics roster may become whole again, COVID-19 rears its ugly head.