NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — Part of the Everett Turnpike had to be shut down on Christmas morning after a 15-car crash, Nashua police said.
The department said there were also multiple other vehicles off the road because of the icy conditions. The northbound side of the highway was shut down at Exit 5.
There was no immediate word on injuries
“Please avoid the area and drive safe,” police said.
New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation said mixed precipitation combined with freezing temperatures “is creating very icy road conditions.”
“Please consider postponing travel,” the department said.
I-89 North is also closed at Exit 5 due to slippery conditions and a crash, NH State Police said. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire police also urged drivers to stay home for now.
“We are taking many reports of vehicles sliding off the road due to icy conditions,” the department tweeted. “If driving is necessary, please use extreme caution.”