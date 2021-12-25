CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston firefighter was injured battling a fire at a vacant building in Jamaica Plain on Christmas morning.

The fire department responded to a four-story building at 3313 Washington Street, where smoke could be seen pouring out of windows.

The firefighter was transported to a hospital by Boston EMS after a fall, the department said.

Damage is estimated to be $200,000. No one had to be displaced as a result of the fire.

 

