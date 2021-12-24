BOSTON (CBS) — Travel this Christmas season has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, but two major airlines have been forced to cancel over 200 Christmas Eve flights as COVID-19 hits their crews.
United and Delta have confirmed they had to cancel flights because of Omicron and staffing shortages. As of Friday morning, Logan Airport appeared to only be seeing minimal impact from cancellations.
“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a United Airlines spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”
United is planning for 120 cancellations on Friday, while Delta expects to cancel about 90 flights.
“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying — before canceling around 90 flights for Friday” the airline said in a statement.
Travelers out of Boston aren’t experiencing many issues yet except the risk of traveling during the surge.
"I'm very scared to be flying to be honest," Ashley Clark said. "I'm glad to see everyone looks pretty masked up. I just hope people on the plane are respectful of those around them."
Health experts tell WBZ-TV that airline passengers are more likely to get COVID because of the Omicron variant. If people must travel, they are urged not to take their mask off during the flight at all if possible.