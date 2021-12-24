Patriots Injury Report: Rhamondre Stevenson, Nelson Agholor Ruled Out For Week 16 Vs. BillsThe Patriots will not have Rhamondre Stevenson or Nelson Agholor for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots Players Will Get Some Extra Time On Christmas Morning; 'Santa Mac' Visits Offensive LinemenThe Patriots have a big game against the Bills coming up the day after Christmas, one that will leave the team juggling time with their family and getting ready for Sunday's contest. But Bill Belichick is making sure that all of his players get amply time to spend with their families on Christmas morning.

Bills Place WR Gabriel Davis, OL Cody Ford On Reserve/COVID List Ahead Of Sunday's Game Vs. PatriotsTwo more Bills players have landed on the Reserve/COVID list ahead of this weekend's rematch against the Patriots.

What To Watch For In Week 16's Patriots-Bills RematchWhen the Patriots and the Bills got together a few weeks ago in Buffalo, it was one of the most unique and unforgettable football games of the season. Now they'll meet again at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, with the AFC East on the line.

J.C. Jackson Calls Himself A 'Lockdown Corner' And Wants Help Naming His IslandJ.C. Jackson has been named a Pro Bowler or the first time in his career, and he has some lofty expectations to fulfill the rest of the way.