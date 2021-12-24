FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will not have Rhamondre Stevenson or Nelson Agholor for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Both players have been ruled out for the contest, which will likely decide which team wins the AFC East.
Stevenson has been ruled out after missing all three days of practice with an undisclosed illness. It will leave New England shorthanded in the backfield, though it looks like lead back Damien Harris is poised to make a return after sitting out last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Harris is one of eight players that New England listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report — all of whom were limited during Friday’s session inside Gillette Stadium:
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs/Ankle
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
WR N’Keal Harry, Hip
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
Agholor has been ruled out after he missed all three days with a concussion that he sustained last Saturday. With Agholor out, and Kendrick Bourne still on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list, Mac Jones could be down two of his options at receiver against Buffalo.
The Bills have just one player on Friday’s injury report, with defensive tackle Star Lotulelei listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He missed practice on Thursday and Friday due to a personal reason.
