BOSTON (CBS) — Whoa baby is this a big one. Patriots-Bills, Sunday at Gillette, for the driver’s seat in the AFC East.

The Patriots may have demoralized the Bills on their home field a few weeks ago, but they are still very much in the running for the AFC East. New England can take that off the table with a win on Sunday, and keep themselves in the conversation for the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the process.

Will the Patriots make it a clean sweep over the Bills this season? Or will Buffalo exact some revenge and keep their hopes of a second straight AFC East title alive? Here is how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s tilt playing out.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Buffalo hasn’t forgotten the way they lost to the Patriots three weeks ago. They are bitter and fired up.

But the Pats are coming off a loss themselves, so they will be laser focused on Sunday. I don’t see the Patriots losing two in a row, especially with this one at home.

Patriots 28, Bills 21

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a nerve-wracking type game for Patriots fans. We’ll find out just how good this group is this weekend when they host the Bills.

Buffalo is a tough and talented foe that had to be embarrassed a few weeks ago on national TV. Expect Josh Allen and company to come out firing.

This game reminds me of earlier matchups against Dallas and Tampa Bay. The Patriots just have to find a way to win — period!

If they do, the playoffs are going to be a heckuva fun watch!

Patriots 28, Bills 27

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

So basically this is probably the game for the division. The Pats and the Bills need the win.

If the Pats had beaten Indy, I might pick the other way, but New England had a bad game in all three phases. They are going to come out swinging on their home field.

The Bills are very good but they may need to play their best game on Sunday and I’m not sure a banged up Josh Allen can pull that off. He’s usually the best player on the field but he’s gonna need some running help and that is something the Bills don’t have.

Expect a big game for Gunner — and a Patriots win.

Patriots 24, Bills 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

It won’t be easy. The Bills will be frothing at the mouth. They’re going to be mad, and they’re also pretty good. But the Patriots will get this win.

Last week was the embarrassment that they needed. I anticipate the team snapping back into form quickly, not allowing blocked punts for TDs, not throwing goofy picks, and getting back to a solid running game against a defense that can’t stop it.

I also expect Sean McDermott to get very angry at some point. Patriots fans tend to like him when he’s angry.

Patriots 27, Bills 21

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Much like three weeks ago, this is going to be another rock fight. Unlike three weeks ago, Mac Jones will throw more than three passes. And much like three weeks ago, the Patriots need to establish the run early and often.

That may be difficult if Rhamondre Stevenson can’t go. But the offensive line needs a big bounce-back week after a disappointing night in Indy. They need to open holes and they need to protect Mac. It’s pretty standard stuff.

If the Patriots win Sunday, they will prove that the Bills are still the Bills. I think the Bills are still the Bills.

Patriots 24, Bills 21

