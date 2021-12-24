NAHANT (CBS) – Two people were rescued from a fire in Nahant early Friday morning. The home on Maple Ave. sustained major damage.
As firefighters were responding to the call shortly before midnight, Nahant Police officers on patrol in the area arrived at the home and reported that residents were trapped inside.
Officers entered the home and found an adult man, sitting in a wheelchair, trapped in the bathroom. The man was carried out to an ambulance by police officers and firefighters.
A woman was later found trapped on the kitchen floor. Both residents were transported to Mass. General Hospital.
"This would have been a worse tragedy if not for the quick action by Nahant Firefighters and Nahant Police to locate and remove two residents," said Fire Chief Austin Antrim said.
There was heavy fire in the attic of the home, and pieces of ceiling fell, injuring one firefighter. The firefighter was treated at the scene and returned to fighting the fire.
While the cause has not been determined, investigators said the fire began in an area of the living room where numerous power strips, extension cords, and electrical devices were located.
"Powering many devices at once can overload and overheat them, causing an electrical fire," Chief Antrim said.
The fire is under investigation by the Nahant Fire Department, State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office.