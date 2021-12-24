ORANGE (CBS) — Crews are still working to clean up heating oil slicks along the banks of Miller’s River after a 6,000-gallon spill from a tanker rollover in Athol Wednesday morning.
The Orange Fire Department said that additional equipment arrived Thursday as the oil moved downstream. Workers will be setting up equipment at different points along the river “in the coming days, if not longer.”
“This was a large spill,” the department said.
It’s not known exactly how much of the oil made it into the river, or how long the cleanup process could take.