BOSTON (CBS) – Merry Christmas Eve! As Santa is rolling closer to southern New England, he’ll see a wintry scene. Light snow grazed Massachusetts on Friday morning but we’re in store for more concern on Christmas Day.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been put in effect for most of the state as freezing rain brings another chance of ice.

TIMING: Showers will move in overnight leading to slick spots between 5-7am in central MA. East of 495 will tap into this threat near sunrise. As temperatures stay at or slightly below freezing, ice will continue to build up on the roads through midmorning.

Christmas Day's freezing rain looks to be a bit more widespread than this past Wednesday. 0.5-0.1" from 495→east. Ice accretion up to 0.25" for Worcester Co. This will lead to very tricky travel especially in the morning. Easier drive by dinner time! pic.twitter.com/e4AlgBZaAf — Zack Green (@zackgreenwx) December 24, 2021

AMOUNTS: 0.01-0.1” of ice expected from 495 to the 95-corridor. Interior locations, especially Worcester County, could record 0.2”+ by midday. Lower values expected to southeastern MA with the Cape and Islands staying in a rain event.

TRAVEL: The morning will be the greatest concern. If drivers can avoid being on the roads through noon that will keep all safe. As temperatures rise by lunchtime, the tricky road conditions will subside and there will be some thawing for the afternoon. For Christmas dinner plans, most of the region should land under generally rain rather than freezing rain. Manageable by the end of the day.

BOTTOM LINE: Christmas morning is the perfect time to stay in and open gifts! Even though we won’t be able to use the new toys due to rain in the afternoon, the second half of the day is much better than the first.