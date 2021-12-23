BOSTON (CBS) – Getting a COVID test has been hard for many people, including some hospital workers. A nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told WBZ the tests are not easily available anymore.
"Up to even a month ago, I could basically go get tested anytime I wanted," Nurse Trish Powers said.
"Now it is much more difficult for us to get tested as well," Powers said. "Really they only want to now test people who are symptomatic."
Powers also said booster doses are much more limited and the hospital system is recommending workers go to CVS or Walgreens instead.
In a statement, Mass General Brigham said it continues to add booster capacity, but it’s been slowed down by staffing issues. The hospital network also said it is adding testing for employees who are exposed to COVID or symptomatic.