BOSTON (CBS) — The all important and most frequent weather question of the holiday week. . . Will there be a White Christmas?!?!? To add suspense over the next few days, there might be!

Let’s first discuss what a “White Christmas” really means. Yes, there is an actual meteorological definition. To officially check the box, 1” of snow has to be on the ground through 7 a.m. Christmas morning. An inch isn’t hard to come by here in Massachusetts but it has seemed to avoid the holiday. The last time Boston recorded a White Christmas was in 2009. That was on the heels of another White Christmas just the year before. But. . . that’s it since the turn of the century! It has only happened twice since 2000.

So what are 2021’s chances? Friday does give us a run at it! Thursday brings a shot of colder air before the weak, fast moving system slides through the region Friday morning. Flakes should be region wide and likely squeezes out a good coating by the afternoon. But getting to that 1” mark may be hard to come by. As of now, most should see 0.5-0.75”. Nonetheless a wintry scene is the common thread for all on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day will host a second system and this one seems to be more mixed. Steady showers reach New England in the morning but the best case to see accumulating snow will be north of the MA-NH border.

As of now, it seems like we’ll have a taste or of a White Christmas. . . and that’s good enough for me! Stick with the Storm Watch Weather Team as we continue to monitor the holiday stretch.