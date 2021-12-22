FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution made a big splash to help bolster the club’s backline on Wednesday. New England has signed free-agent defender Omar Gonzalez, one of the most celebrated defenders in Major League Soccer history.

Gonzalez brings 13 years of professional experience to New England, including 10 seasons in MLS and 52 international caps with the United States. His deal with the Revolution is for two years, the club announced Wednesday.

“Omar Gonzalez is a proven winner, with trophies in Mexico and the United States. His experience internationally brings a unique background to the Revolution,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “We anticipate that Omar will complement our current backline and help build this unit into one of the best in MLS. I look forward to again working with Omar and welcome him and his family to New England.”

Gonzalez brings a championship pedigree to the Revolution as the owner of three MLS Cup titles (2011, 2012, and 2014), two Supporters’ Shields (2010 and 2011), four MLS Best XI selections (2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014), and one MLS Defender of the Year award (2011). He won all of those under Arena’s leadership with the LA Galaxy.

In addition, Gonzalez won a Liga MX championship and the 2017 Concacaf Champions League title with C.F. Pachuca.

“I am really excited to join the Revolution and am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena in New England. Together we enjoyed many successful years in Los Angeles and I am ready to compete for more championships alongside him and my new teammates,” Gonzalez said. “The caliber and competitiveness of these players is what winning teams are made of. I’ve only heard amazing things about the locker room, which is a major draw for me. The Revs proved that they are a top club that wants to win. I can’t wait to get down to business and add some hardware to the club.”

Gonzalez, 33, has totaled 244 regular season appearances with 16 goals and 12 assists across 10 MLS seasons with the Galaxy (2009-15) and Toronto FC (2019-21). The former MLS Rookie of the Year recorded 180 regular season appearances with LA over seven seasons. The Dallas, Texas native also owns 27 starts in the MLS Cup Playoffs, second most among active players, and 31 appearances in international club competitions between the Concacaf Champions League and Club World Cup.

During his three seasons with Mexican side Pachuca from 2016-19, Gonzalez totaled 88 appearances across all competitions. He helped Pachuca capture the Liga MX championship in his first season with the club before making nine appearances en route to the 2017 Concacaf Champions League title. While in Mexico, he also spent one season on loan with Atlas FC.

On the international stage, Gonzalez has accumulated 52 caps with the United States, including three appearances in the 2014 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Brazil. Winner of the 2013 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup titles, he remains one of the most experienced players in the U.S. pool, with 18 appearances in World Cup Qualifiers to his credit.