CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Icy roads brought on by freezing rain Wednesday morning have caused all sorts of issues for drivers in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire State Police tweeted at around 8:45 a.m. that there have already been over 30 crashes since 4 a.m.
At one point Wednesday morning, a part of I-393 Eastbound in Concord and I-89 Northbound in Sutton were closed because of accidents.
“If you are behind the wheel this morning, leave yourself extra time to get to your destination. Reduce speed, avoid hard breaking, and drive for the conditions,” NH State Police said.
Police added that many of these crashes are being reported on I-89 and Route 101.