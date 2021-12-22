FOXBORO (CBS) — Matthew Judon has been a big hit in his first season with the Patriots, and that doesn’t end on the football field. Judon has also been extremely entertaining and open whenever he steps to the podium in Foxboro, and on Wednesday, he earned a special award for his work with the New England media.

Judon was named the recipient of the sixth annual Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award, given by Patriots media members to the player they deem “most helpful, available and accommodating” during a season. The award is named in honor of former Patriot Ledger sports writer Ron Hobson, who covered the Patriots from 1961 until his retirement in January 2010. Hobson was known as “The Humble One” among his fellow reporters.

Fittingly, Judon was extremely humble when he was presented with the award ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

“Thanks y’all,” Judon told reporters. “I can only be me. I come in here and some days it’s better than others. Especially after a win, it’s easier to talk to you guys. But y’all do your job with a lot of dignity and class and it makes it a lot easier to talk to y’all.”

Judon certainly makes it easier on writers and reporters too, bringing his unique perspective to any question they ask him. He’s usually always got a smile on his face too, whether he’s sacking the opposing quarterback or fielding questions from reporters.

Previous winners of the Ron Hobson Good Guy Media Award include Matthew Slater (2016), Devin McCourty (2017), James White (2018), Stephon Gilmore (2019) and Cam Newton (2020).

This probably won’t be Judon’s only award this season, either. He has already set a new career-high with 12.5 sacks through 14 games to go along with 25 QB hits and 34 solo tackles, putting him in serious contention for Defensive Player of the Year honors.