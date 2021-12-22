COHASSET (CBS) — A firefighter and one other person were injured in a house fire in Cohasset on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Forest Avenue Wednesday morning.
Cohasset Assistant Fire Chief John Dockray said firefighters were called about the blaze around 8 a.m. The man inside the house was able to get out by himself, and he was later taken to South Shore hospital for evaluation.
Dockray said there were heavy flames when crews arrived, and around 30 firefighters in total worked on putting it out. One of them was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.