BOSTON (CBS) — Winter making a strong case for the beginning of Christmas week. Monday morning was the coldest of the season thus far and the Solstice won’t be far off. Good news for the official kick off of the new season: bright and dry! Can’t say the same for Wednesday.
READ MORE: Federal Government Sending Paramedics To New Hampshire, Vermont To Fight COVID Surge
CONCERN: A system that developed in the Gulf of Mexico has it’s eyes set on southern New England early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has placed parts of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire under a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am-12pm. Showers will spill over most of the region after midnight with general rain for those east of 495 and freezing rain for interior areas. This freezing rain will likely lead to light ice accretion making for tricky travel during Wednesday morning’s commute.
TIMING: 1am-12pmREAD MORE: Watch Live At 9 AM: Masks Recommended For All In Massachusetts; Baker Activates National Guard To Support Hospitals
Icing most prevalent from 3am-9am before temperatures begin to warm. By late morning showers will have slowed, if not ended, for those west of 495.
THREAT: Any third shift workers and early morning drivers will have the most difficult travel. Icy spots are likely in the shaded areas of pink below. For anyone east, it will still be a slow commute but the slick spots will be limited if at all closer to the main drags of eastern MA.
MORE NEWS: Canton Man Accused Of Bringing A Gun To His Daughter's School In Worcester
Will be keeping a close eye on this over the next 24 hours. Stay up to date with the WBZ Weather Team all day long!