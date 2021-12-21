BOSTON (CBS) — On Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that given the rise in COVID-19 cases across the league, he wouldn’t be surprised to arrive at work one day to find out that 20 players had tested positive.
The news wasn't quite that bad by Monday afternoon, but the Patriots did place four players on the COVID-19 list.
The lone member of the active roster to be placed on the list was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. While the details of how and why Bourne ended up on the list aren't public, the receiver did share on Instagram that he was symptom-free as of Monday night.
“smh this some bs I’m fine tho no symptoms,” Bourne wrote on Instagram, replying to a comment from teammate Davon Godchaux.
All year long, NFL rules have allowed vaccinated players to return to play after returning two negative tests, taken 24 hours apart. Few players, though, met that criteria. Now, under the league's adapted rules, the requirements are less stringent for vaccinated players to return to play. Though, as with anything involving COVID, it would be impossible to speculate how soon any player who tests positive would be cleared to return. Bourne's vaccination status also isn't public knowledge.
The 26-year-old Bourne is in his first season with the Patriots. He’s caught 45 passes for 667 yards with five touchdowns in 14 games this season.