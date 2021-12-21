WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Make For Difficult Wednesday Morning Commute
WASHINGTON (CBS) — The price to get or renew a passport is going up.

Starting Monday, Dec. 27, the State Department is increasing fees for books by $20.

That means new passports for travelers 16 and older will cost $165. The price to renew a passport will be $130.

“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” the State Department said.

Despite significant delays during the pandemic, the State Department says it’s now processing applications in 8 to 10 weeks.

 

 

