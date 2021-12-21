BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn is recovering after fracturing a bone in his neck. His family said he was injured after he fell at home over the weekend.
He is hospitalized at Mass General and is expected to be released soon.
“We want to express our sincere thanks to the medical professionals assisting with his care, as well as our many friends and neighbors who have sent get well cards and prayers for Mayor Flynn,” his family said in a statement.
Flynn served as Boston Mayor from 1984-1993.