AVON (CBS) — Police and the Animal Rescue League of Boston are investigating who abandoned two pit bulls in an Avon park. The dogs, one girl and one boy, were found emaciated in D.W. Field Park on Friday morning.
Massachusetts State Police humane officer Alan Borgal said it's fortunate the dogs were found because they wouldn't have survived in the cold much longer.
“They are great dogs, they’re very bonded, they’re very friendly. They both seem good in the kennel and everything,” he said.
The dogs are on a refeeding program, which means they are given meals every few hours.
According to Borgal, they already look a little better than they did over the weekend and have more energy.
The dogs will likely be put in foster care until they are healthy, then they can be put up for adoption.
"As you can see, that's a very clear salvation case. They're no reason for dogs to get in those conditions," Borgal said.
“We keep trying to tell the public, if you’re in trouble, you can call your local animal control officer.” Typically, they will be able to help provide food and veterinary care.