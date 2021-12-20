STOUGHTON (CBS) – Police are increasing their presence at stores after a state lawmaker said a man tried to lure her out of her car at Target in Stoughton.
Rep. Alyson Sullivan said she was in the parking lot at the store when a man tried to get her out of her car by saying she had an oil leak. When it was safe, she checked and saw she did not have a leak.
Stoughton Police say this is the second time in a span of two weeks they have responded to an incident like this.
“I just got this weird feeling and I wasn’t going to in any shape or form see what his intents were by getting out of the vehicle,” Sullivan said. “I stayed in my car and made sure my doors were locked, windows were up, and that’s when I was able to obtain his license plate and just did what I thought was right and notified the police department.”
Police are looking for a white man in his 50's or 60's driving a white Jeep Patriot. An investigation revealed similar calls in area towns involving the same vehicle.
Police say if anything suspicious like this happens, stay in your car and give them a call.