BOSTON (CBS) — Starting Monday, Massachusetts buses will allowed to drive on the shoulder of Interstate 93.
It’s part of a two-year pilot program ran by the Massachusetts Department Of Transportation between I-95 in Woburn and the HOV entrance lane in Somerville.
MBTA and Logan Express buses can use the shoulder on I-93 South from 6-10 a.m. on weekdays and I-93 North from 3-7 p.m., but only if regular travel lanes are moving under 35 miles per hour.
The goal is to improve travel times and make service more reliable.
“A critically important service for riders traveling between Boston and Burlington, Woburn and Medford, Route 354 buses are frequently stuck in traffic for up to 20 minutes on I-93,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “This pilot will improve the commute for our current riders by allowing Route 354 buses to bypass this congestion completely.
No other cars or vehicles will be allowed in the breakdown lanes during the pilot program.