Chris Godwin Out For Season With Torn ACLWhen Chris Godwin suffered a knee injury on Sunday night, it appeared to be positive news that he was able to walk off the field and even test his running ability on the sideline. A day later though, the news was not good at all.

New Revs Midfielder Sebastian Lletget Eager To Help Bring Some Championship Silverware To New EnglandSebastian Lletget has never been to Boston and he picked a rough time of the year to experience New England for the first time, but he's eager to get started with the New England Revolution.

Richard Sherman Explains Post-Super Bowl Handshake With Tom Brady In Newest 'Man In The Arena' EpisodeIn the latest episode of Brady's ESPN docuseries, "Man In The Arena," both Brady and Sherman reflect on that moment.

Sean McDermott Brought Up Patriots To Bills Team Immediately After Win Over PanthersThe thrill of victory didn't distract Bills head coach Sean McDermott from taking his mind off the Patriots.

Celtics Signing Veteran Forward C.J. Miles On A Hardship ExceptionThe Celtics are reportedly signing veteran swingman C.J. Miles to fill out their roster for Monday night.